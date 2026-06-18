Angels star Mike Trout just got brutal news while on verge of ending unbelievable drought

When baseball fans say that all is right in the baseball world, they’re usually referring to the New York Yankees winning a World Series. Certain things just feel normal or right in MLB and one of those things is Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout playing in the All-Star Game which he is on track to do for the first time in a while. Unfortunately, another common occurrence when it comes to Trout is threatening that feel-good story.

Trout has not actually played in an All-Star Game since 2019, which is really difficult to believe. He’s been an All-Star three times since then, but he never actually appeared in the game for the American League due to injuries.

Trout will absolutely be an All-Star based on merit this year and will most likely even be a starter. Based on the most recent fan voting results, Trout is second only to Yankees star Aaron Judge when it comes to All-Star votes for AL outfielders. However, the problem is Trout was placed on the IL with a hamstring injury on Thursday, adding to his long list of health issues the last several years.

NEWS with @Ken_Rosenthal: Mike Trout is headed to the IL with a hamstring injury, sources tell @TheAthletic.



Brutal news for Trout with ASG upcoming and a comeback season in the works.



Christian Moore is getting the call-up. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 18, 2026

Mike Trout's return to All-Star Game under threat after latest trip to the injured list

This is absolutely brutal. While not in peak form, Trout has been the Angels' best hitter in 2026 and the offense can ill-afford to lose him. Of course, that was true the last half-a-dozen times Trout went on the shelf and that didn't stop it from happening. It is nice the Christian Moore is getting a look in the majors as a result, as the best versions of this Angels roster likely include him being productive, but any benefit is lost when it means that LA won't have access to their franchise icon.

If Trout is indeed the American League’s starter in center field next month in Philadelphia and he is healthy enough to actually play, that would be a true testament to Trout’s ability to bounce back and remain relevant when most players would be in steady decline. Plus, Trout is a Philadelphia native so it would be truly special for him to start the All-Star Game in his hometown.

Trout has had a pretty sterling track record in the All-Star Game during his career. He has seven hits in 17 at-bats including two doubles, a triple, and two home runs and has won the All-Star MVP twice so he is certainly not afraid to put on a big show when the lights are bright. He just has to get healthy again in time to be able to show it and that is anything but certain.