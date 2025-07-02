Fans were happily waving goodbye to Tyler Anderson with each passing start, as he was one of the few sore spots on the Angels' roster in June. After a strong June the Angels have found themselves right in the thick of the American League Wild Card race (the competition ahead is brutal though), and the southpaw took the bump against the Braves in hopes of changing the narrative around him and helping the Angels start a tough July schedule with a win.

Anderson - who was arguably the Angels’ most valuable trade piece early in the season - was able to begin his bounce back tour in Atlanta and was essential in the Angels’ win. As the offense struggled all game, Anderson looked like his early-season self and pitched six scoreless innings, striking out seven Braves’ batters and allowing only four hits (one of which was a clear error from Jorge Soler in his return to action).

Tyler Anderson, Dirty 79mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/jMpJac8DA5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 1, 2025

While Atlanta has not found much success this year, it is a good sign that Anderson was able to dominate a team with as much talent as they have in their batting order. It is even more impressive given that in his three career starts against the Braves prior to Tuesday, Anderson had posted a 9.77 ERA. Bouncing back from a rough June against a team that has had his number throughout his career is a great sign for Anderson and the Angels.

While it does not completely erase the poor outings he had in June, Anderson has consistently been at his best in the month of July. After his start on Tuesday, Anderson’s career ERA in July now sits at a dominant 2.67. He is a vital piece for the Angels, win or lose. If they can continue their winning ways, Anderson forms a dominant trio with Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano. If they come back down to Earth as a team and Anderson continues to show he can still contribute at a high level, he recreates himself as an elite asset prior to the trade deadline.

Even during his rough June, Anderson was named one of the 50 best trade candidates by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. If Anderson can be the pitcher that was dominating early in the season, he becomes one of most desirable players on the market, as plenty of contending teams will be desperate for starting pitchers.

Or, the Angels can just keep letting him help them contend for the Wild Card. Either way, Anderson’s bounce back in Atlanta was the best start Halo fans and front office executives could have hoped for.

