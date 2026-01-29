Angels should steer clear of this top free agent despite offseason disappointments

The lack of action from the Los Angeles Angels' front office this offseason has been severely disappointing. Angels fans were somewhat excited after seeing the team swing a trade for Grayson Rodriguez at the outset, but after being consistently linked to some of the top free agents on the open market, they've done little to improve the roster.

There's still one player, however, who remains on the open market and would certainly fill a need for the Angels. Framber Valdez, arguably the best free agent still available, could be that frontline starter that Perry Minasian and the front office are looking for, but the Angels should avoid the former Houston Astros ace at all costs.

Despite poor offseason, Angels must avoid Framber Valdez

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Valdez was projected to sign a five-year, $150 million contract before the offseason began. While numbers obviously change as the offseason goes on — and Valdez's value is clearly lower than expected — even at a discount, the Angels should pass.

There is the first, and most obvious reason. Valdez was involved in an incident last September in which he appeared to intentionally cross up his catcher, and fired a fastball into his chest. The incident has lingered into the offseason and has clearly effected Valdez's free agency.

Valdez has been a effective pitcher, more so due to volume than outright dominance on the mound. He's always available, goes deep into games, and rarely gives up home runs. Nevertheless, he also has an incredibly average strikeout rate for an ace-caliber pitcher and ranked in the 10th percentile in opposing exit velocity. Opposing batters hit Valdez hard and with the Angels' shaky defense behind him, there are a lot of would-be outs that could turn into base hits.

At 32 years old, Valdez is unlikely to get the four-to-six year contract he's seeking. The Angels have a young core in place, and investing in an aging free agent this type of deal could derail them for years if it goes poorly. The time to invest in starting pitchers this offseason has passed, and the Angels need to come to terms with that and cut bait with any idea of bringing Valdez into the fold.