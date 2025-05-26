Just hours before their series against the New York Yankees starts, the Angels have signed Chris Taylor to a deal for the rest of the season. The Angels are bringing in the Dodgers legend on a one-year, $760K deal. Ever more impressive, the former leader of the Dodgers clubhouse is going to be the starting center fielder on Monday night. The Angels will not need a corresponding move on the 40-man roster given the recent DFA of Shaun Anderson. However, Kyren Paris will be optioned down to Triple-A to make room on the big league roster.

Taylor was released by the Dodgers, as well as longtime catcher Austin Barnes, and both releases were moves that seemed to have mixed emotions inside the clubhouse. Taylor played every position for the Dodgers, and was a consistent riser in the playoffs for them throughout his career. His release, although not shocking for fans, was a turning point for the billion dollar Dodgers as they have truly began to prioritize talent/potential over a decade of leadership that Taylor and Barnes brought.

With Jo Adell struggling once again to stake his claim as a permanent starter in the outfield for the Angels, Taylor is going to bring veteran leadership and a disciplined approach to a team whose discipline has been the key factor in their offense's highs and lows. There is, of course, the versatility that Taylor brings to the clubhouse as well. Taylor has played over 90 career games in left field, center field, third base, second base, and shortstop. So even if Matthew Lugo finds the stride that had Angels fans believing in him as a future franchise cornerstone again, Taylor can fill in wherever the Angels need him to.

While it is undeniable that Taylor has entered a different stage of his career than the one that saw him as an integral part of the Dodgers' lineup for years, his numbers are not encouraging at all despite only a miniscule 35 at-bat sample size. A tremendously consistent player throughout his career, Taylor could join Yoán Moncada as Angels undergoing career revivals if he finds his footing in Anaheim.

This is also the type of low-risk move the Angels should be making. Best case scenario: Taylor regains his form and is a rock solid hitter for an inconsistent Halo lineup for the rest of the season. Worst case scenario: the Angels gave a contract to a player who could not last, and go on with their season. It is hard to imagine Taylor not sticking around as a bench piece given his versatility on the diamond - something this Halo team lacks.

