Angels top pitching prospect ending whirlwind of 2025 season with strong step forward

As the Angels have had their fair share of pitching troubles in the major leagues during the 2025 season, one name that fans were hoping could help at some point was right-handed pitching prospect George Klassen. The 23-year old was a riser in the Angels’ farm system last year after the team acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies, but the 2025 season has been a rollercoaster for the University of Minnesota product. Nevertheless, Klassen has been able to finish his season on a relatively strong note as of late.

Klassen’s season came to a screeching halt when he took a line drive to the head during a start on May 11th. Klassen spent a few days in the hospital recovering from the injury, and did not start a game again until June 1st. He struggled in his return to the mound, as he gave up 21 earned runs in 18.2 June innings.

Klassen began to get back on track in July, starting four games for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. He posted a 3.32 ERA in those starts, getting through at least five innings in each one. 26 strikeouts were even more proof that Klassen was back - and he flashed his potential in the MLB Futures Game during All Star festivities as well.

September has been a whirlwind for Klassen. His first start of the month saw him give up six runs. In his next, five scoreless innings. The third start for Klassen was one to forget as well as he did not get out of the first inning, giving up seven runs and hitting two batters.

Klassen finishing season strong for Angels

Since then, Klassen has rebounded to finish his 2025 season on a high note. He struck out eight batters in six scoreless innings in his following start, flashing the elite stuff that made him such a promising prospect. To round out the month, Klassen went five innings with nine strikeouts and allowed a run on a solo home run.

The Trash Pandas still have two weeks of their season left, but seeing Klassen finally get his feet back under him on the mound is as important of a development as any prospect could have in the Angels’ system. With a severe lack of starting pitching depth in the organization, Klassen taking the leap right now would give them a legitimate candidate for a rotation spot in Spring Training, with Klassen potentially skipping AAA altogether.

If Klassen’s next 2-3 starts to finish the season are as encouraging as the past two have been, the step backward he appeared to take in 2025 could be entirely forgotten as he reclaims his spot as the Angels’ top pitching prospect.