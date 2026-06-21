Angels' trade deadline strategy may have created perfect connection to Cubs' odd man out

Despite a slightly more competitive month of June, the Los Angeles Angels are perhaps the most obvious, clear-cut sellers in the league leading up to the trade deadline. Their collection of rental and controllable talent should make them a one-stop shop for any buyers looking to upgrade their rosters.

Naturally, they feature prominently on Jeff Passan's annual ranking of the best trade chips in the league. Both Reid Detmers (No. 6) and José Soriano (No. 7) rank inside the top 10, with Jo Adell (No. 23), Sam Bachman (No. 40), Chase Silseth (No. 51), Jorge Soler (No. 53), Ryan Zeferjahn (No. 60), and Kirby Yates (No. 91) all making the top 100.

With so much talent on both sides of the ball, the Angels will surely be able to bring in a lot of players who should be able to positively impact their future. But, if they want to expand their search beyond prospects, could they reach a deal with the Chicago Cubs for former top prospect Matt Shaw?

Angels and Cubs match up perfectly on a Matt Shaw-for-starting pitching trade

It's true that Passan didn't list the Halos as one of Shaw's "best fits," though that's mostly because he didn't list them as a best fit for any available player given their no-doubt-seller status. Trading for Shaw (No. 25 on Passan's rankings) would be an interesting case of swapping MLB talent for MLB talent, which should suit the Angels just fine given that he's a 24-year-old, pre-arb utility man who is under team control through the end of 2031.

In that sense, Shaw actually fits the timeline of guys like Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Walbert Ureña. Once a revered minor-league slugger, Shaw has been more tempered in his first few years in the big leagues (career 95 wRC+), however his improved production in 2026 gives credence to the idea that he'll keep getting better with age. Likewise, he's an excellent defender (he was a Gold Glove finalist at third base last year) who has added a ton of versatility to his repertoire this season, and he bring plus speed to the table as a genuine stolen-base threat.

So, why would the Cubs trade someone like Shaw? Well, they're in a win-now bind, and Shaw's playing time has been severely restricted by the presences of Alex Bregman (3B) and Seiya Suzuki (RF). He's their best non-prospect trade chip and likely the key to a blockbuster deal.

It also just so happens that they are desperate for controllable starting pitching. Either Detmers or Soriano would fit that bill, and the Angels' cache of quality relievers would almost certainly pique the Cubs' interest as well. The pieces for a trade all fit surprisingly well.

If Perry Minasian does prefer to add more than just prospects this summer and Shaw is put on the table in negotiations, it'll be tough for the Angels to find a better offer for any their best chips.