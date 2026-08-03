Angels trade veteran reliever to Braves for former fast-tracked top prospect

Los Angeles Angels interim GM John Mozeliak isn't slowing down. After shipping Jose Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays early on Monday morning, the Halos' top decision-maker made another deadline — this time with the Atlanta Braves.

Mozeliak shipped veteran left-handed pitcher Brent Suter to the Braves in exchange for infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. The 23-year-old hasn't appeared in a Major League game this season, but played in 58 games with Atlanta in 2025 after his debut in 2024.

Alvarez rocketed up through the Braves' farm system rather quickly. He was taken with the 155th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and signed with Atlanta for just under $500,000. He logged 30 games in the minors the year he was drafted, and made his High-A debut the following year.

The Braves are acquiring Brent Suter from the Angels for Nacho Alvarez Jr., per source. @JeffPassan was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

Atlanta promoted Alvarez to Triple-A after just 48 games at the Double-A level in 2024, and then after fewer than 300 plate appearances with the Gwinnett Stripers, he made his big-league debut. In eight games that season, he managed just three hits in 30 at-bats.

Alvarez is contact-over-power hitter, as evdenced by his 17.8% strikeout rate and .326 slugging percentage at Triple-A this season. But the former top prospect has a reliable glove, especially at third ase, where he recorded 5 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 2 outs above average (OAA) in 2025.

Angels deadline sell off continues after Brent Suter traded to the Braves

Suter signed a one-year contract with the Angels this past winter, and gave Los Angeles a reliable veteran presence in the bullpen. The southpaw is a bit a specialist, with most of his Major League success coming against fellow lefties. This season, Suter owned a 4.12 ERA and 3.65 FIP in 41 appearances out of the Angels' bullpen.

Suter's splits don't really suggest dominance versus lefties this season, but he's reliable and able to work out of any situation — opener, middle relief, long relief, or even a closer.

Suter now heads to Atlanta, as the Braves look to fortify their bullpen for a stretch run. The Braves are arguably the biggest obstacle to the Los Angeles Dodgers returning to the World Series for a third year in a row, so there's little doubt that Angels' fan wish Suter well with his new club.