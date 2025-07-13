Garrett Crochet famously made his MLB debut in the 2020 postseason while pitching for the Chicago White Sox. Coming out of the University of Tennessee, the left-handed Crochet was polished and nasty enough to slot into a playoff team's bullpen immediately. Obviously when a team selects a pitcher 11th overall, they expect him to develop as a starter eventually...and Crochet definitely developed into a front-of-the-rotation starter while with the ChiSox. Well, the Angels had their chance to get their version of Crochet with the second overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft. However, they went with Tyler Bremner instead because he throws a good changeup. Great, thanks Perry!

Angels turned down their Garrett Crochet with the second pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

Doyle's path to MLB was so clear -- he would have undoubtedly made his way to the big leagues this season with the Halos. The Angels might have reached for their latest Volunteer Fireman if they went with Doyle, but he would have signed below-slot value and progressed quickly through their farm system...like fellow Vol Christian Moore did this year, Nolan Schanuel did the year before, Zach Neto did the year before that, Sam Bachman did the year before that and Reid Detmers did the year before that. Not to mention guys like Ben Joyce, who rapidly ascended to The Show after being nabbed in the third round of the 2022 draft, and Chase Silseth, who was the first player of the 2021 draft class to make The Show after getting selected in the 11th round.

McDaniel commented that Doyle was a "left-handed Lance McCullers" during ESPN's draft preview show, meaning that the Angels might not necessarily have known if he would have been a future starter or reliever. Doyle has a max-effort delivery and his stuff trailed off later in his starts, so he would have definitely been developed as a starter in the minors before inevitably becoming a reliever in the Angels' bullpen this year. However, his development will center around dialing him back some and bringing his off-speed along so he can eventually be integrated into the major league rotation down the road.

Over-and-over again, pundits have said that Doyle could record outs in the major leagues right now because of his 75-grade fastball coming from a southpaw. Not a single soul, other than Perry Minasian and Tim McIlvaine, believe that Bremner will steamroll his way through the minors and record outs at the highest level this year.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout