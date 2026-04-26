Angels vs. Royals Rain Delay, April 26: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

After a promising start to the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of a tough stretch. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, including being completely outclassed on both sides of the ball so far in this series against the Royals. It looked like LA had turned the tides as they were up big early against Kansas City on Sunday, but the weather had other plans.

There is quite the bear of a weather system working it's way through the midwest at the moment and, thanks to moving the game up a couple hours, there was hope that these two squads could at least get through five innings before the rain arrived.

While they did make this game official, that hasn't changed the fact that the waiting game has begun and we are now officially in a rain delay.

**UPDATE: 7:28 PM EST**

Alright, the ruling is in and every is in agreement that the rain should pass shortly. Barring a last second change in the weather forecast (entirely possible), this game should resume in the 7th inning at 7:55 PM EST/4:55 PM PST. Angels are up by three, so lets see if they can hold the lead.

The game will resume at 4:55 pm PT https://t.co/giyIomRfNy — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 26, 2026

Angels vs. Royals Rain Delay, 4/26/26: When will the game restart?

These two teams don't square off again until August, so you can bet that all parties involved want to try and finish this game up. However, this is a big line of storms coming through and the best case scenario today involved beating the rain's. arrival. The odds of precipitation do go down once we get into the evening hours, but that would still likely mean a lengthy rain delay.

The Royals are probably fine with waiting however long for the rain to clear out as they have an off day tomorrow. The Angels probably don't want to be up too late as they have to take a short trip to Chicago to face the White Sox starting Monday, but rescheduling is still probably a worse outcome.

We will keep this post updated as more information is made available including a possible restart time. There is still hope this game happens today, but we may be waiting a while for a break in the weather.