Angels wave white flag on season by calling up disgraceful starting pitcher

Just as the vibes were changing for this Angels team, they went ahead and screwed it all up again. Monday brought Ron Washington back to the team, and his good spirits with him after his quadruple bypass surgery which has sidelined him for 2025. And with Washington's visit, the Angels had a rock solid victory against the Texas Rangers as both teams have seen their seasons fall away from them. With the Rangers' ace going on the injured list Tuesday, there was a chance for the Halos to make one final grasp at a miracle run to the postseason.

Nonetheless, the Angels failed. Not only did they lose in embarrassing fashion Tuesday night, they essentially gave up on their season by announcing their plans for the rubber match against the Rangers.

Angels wave white flag, call Jack Kochanowicz back up

There has not been a worse starting pitcher in the entire MLB this season than Jack Kochanowicz. He was abysmal in nearly every start, and put this boom-or-bust offense at a multi-run deficit every time he took the mound this season. And despite having multiple prospects deserving of a call-up as rosters expand going into September, the Angels coaches and front office have shamefully turned to Kochanowicz again.

The move is a spit in the face to not only the fans that have followed this team on a nightly basis, but to the players in the clubhouse who have shown up every inning of every game trying to fight and claw their way into some sort of contention. Zach Neto morphed into a team leader and franchise icon. Jo Adell gracefully accepted a move away from center field, and has continued to cheer on his teammates and smash the ball regardless. Mike Trout - abysmal as he has been recently - has fought through injury to at least provide at-bats. Taylor Ward publicly pleaded to stay in Anaheim than be traded somewhere with a better chance at contending. The bullpen has taken a burdensome workload and still proven to be reliable.

And sure, they were not good enough this season. But by calling Kochanowicz to essentially not even give this team a chance on Wednesday is about as disgraceful a decision that this staff could make. These types of decisions are commonplace with Arte Moreno as owner, but the front office turning their back on the players in this manner is a foul move.

Perry Minasian claimed competitiveness from this team at the trade deadline, and was much maligned for doing so. Ray Montgomery has proven he cannot manage a team. This call-up is an insult to the team and should absolutely be taken into consideration when deciding whether or not Minasian is fit to lead this organization anymore and if Montgomery deserves a spot on the bench next season.

