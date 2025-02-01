Are the Angels 2025 additions better than their 2024 counterparts?

is Kevin Newman an upgrade over Luis Rengifo as the Angels' primary utility infielder?

Luis Rengifo 2024 stats: 304 plate appearances, 6 homers, .300/.347/.417, 117 wRC+, 1.4 fWAR

Kevin Newman 2024 stats: 311 plate appearances, 3 homers, .278/.311/.375, 87 wRC+, 1.4 fWAR

This one is a bit harder to parse because while Rengifo was a quasi-utility man last year, he was pretty much an everyday player despite bouncing around before his injury. He's also not a pure shortstop like Newman.

However, Rengifo is essentially getting a promotion and will likely be the starting second or third baseman meaning a role has opened for the job of first infielder off the bench. This is where Newman comes into play.

Last season, they both finished with 1.4 fWAR in an almost equal number of plate appearances, though they arrived at that number in different ways. Rengifo was more productive offensively, especially in the power department where he posted an ISO of .117 versus a mark of .097 for Newman.

Newman, on the other hand, derived most of his value from his defense, particularly as a shortstop. Across all positions he played last year he registered a stellar 10 defensive runs saved. Rengifo was significantly worse with a -4 DRS.

The fit is better with Newman coming in as the utility player and defensive replacement, and it doesn't hurt that he has some contact skills and isn't a complete black hole with the bat. Rengifo should benefit from an everyday role and could theoretically perform even better offensively with a set position and the consistency of being in the lineup every day.

As far is whether or not Newman is a direct upgrade to Rengifo in the utility role, well that's not entirely clear. Different, yes, and having both on the same team is better overall, but head-to-head there is no clear winner.

Verdict - Push

