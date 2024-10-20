Arte Moreno plays down Mike Trout's importance to winning for the Angels in 2025

The high expectations that typically surround Mike Trout are far diminished now. Trout only played in 29 games in 2024, only half the team's games in 2023, and 36 games in 2021.

Arte Moreno vowed to increase spending in order to make a playoff push in 2025, “We’re looking at ’25-’26, because of the young people coming, but our goal is to be in the playoffs in ’25.” He also said, “We don't need Mike Trout to be an MVP. We just need Mike Trout to get on the field. Because whether he's a DH or playing a corner, whatever he's doing, when Mike Trout comes up to bat, it really protects the other guys and he can change the game with one swing."

Clearly, Moreno is just saying he wants his $426,500,000 million man on the field. Despite a few undercurrents of saying that Trout could be taking his time with his rehab, Moreno is just wishing for availability. While Moreno has his heart in the right place and is saying the right things, but the notion that the Angels do not need Trout at an MVP level in order to contend is just false. It's benign, but it's worth debunking.

Your best player not coming close to MVP contention is not ideal. Trout continuing to not look like himself on the field would not help anybody, as his presence in the lineup is predicated by great performance. Trout simply playing is not sufficient, he has to resemble himself to garner pitchers' respect. Last season, when he was playing, Trout slashed .220/.325/.541/.867. That batting average and on base percentage were his lowest marks since his rookie season in 2011. His bWAR was also the second lowest mark of his career.

If Trout finally makes the postseason, both MLB and Angels fans want him to contribute and play well. Trout can certainly get himself back into playing shape and stay healthy over the course of a long season, those days are not over for good. Maybe more DHing will help, although his numbers as a DH are not great. Some players stay more engaged at the plate when they play the field too, and Trout might fall into that category. Maybe a move to left or right field would help keep him on the field, but that seemingly entails more cuts and not that much less running. There's not a lot of evidence that shows corner outfielders stay healthier than center fielders.

The Angels' offense was in the bottom 5 of many offensive categories in 2024. The young players they believe in need an anchor, and a Trout rejuvenation is entirely necessary to improve the entirety of the roster.