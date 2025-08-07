As reporters gathered in the Angels media room to grill Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery after a second straight series loss to begin August, a liquid began heavily leaking out of the ceiling and onto the carpeted floor. Fans might have wanted to see Montgomery's face as he took on more tough questions from the beat writers, but alas the press conference was moved. Yes, it was an on-the-nose metaphor for the play of the 2025 Los Angeles Angels, and yet another reminder that Arte Moreno is a horrible owner to play for, cover, work under, etc.

The Tampa Bay Rays went 1.5 games up on the Angels in the standings after taking 2 of 3 against them in a series at the Big Leakin' A. The series loss put the Halos 6 games behind the New York Yankees for the final spot in the American League wild card race with 4 teams between them (including Tampa Bay). The Angels are now 5 games under .500 and now have back-to-back 3 game series against the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers -- a couple of teams with top-6 overall records this season. What a surprise! The Angels are drowning during the month August!

Both the Angels and their stadium are leaking at the worst possible time

The Angels media room started leaking a lot before Ray Montgomery came in.



The player who looks like he's fully underwater these days is Logan O'Hoppe, and fans are now calling for his demotion despite the replacement being either Chad Wallach or Sebastián Rivero. The catcher has 1 hit in his last 15 plate appearances (a single), plus 7 strikeouts. His strikeout against TBR's Griffin Jax with the bases loaded and 0 outs in the 8th inning of the rubber game is sending fans up the wall, as the 25-year-old now has multiple examples of horrible plate discipline in huge moments.

O'Hoppe is having a tough go at it, but he will not go anywhere, fans are just overreacting. One, he is still a far superior player to Wallach and Rivero, and part of the reason the Angels did not sell at the deadline was to get his reps in . Two, the Angels are stubborn with moving off of players who need to be substituted out. See: The starting rotation. Speaking of, Tyler Anderson once again failed to post a quality start as he allowed home run after home run in his latest outing. That's six straight non-quality starts, and he has just one in his last 12.

The Angels are turning into a puddle on the floor in August. Time to wipe that baby up.

