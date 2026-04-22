Breaking down what Mike Trout has to do to be worth his contract after hot 2026 start

When the Los Angeles Angels signed Mike Trout to a 12-year, $426 million extension before the 2019 season, it was actually lauded as a steal at the time. Trout was widely considered the best player in baseball at the time, and, from a value vs. production perspective, it looked like he would easily be worth the money. Unfortunately, Angels fans know the rest of the story to this point, although there is still hope.

Trout immediately made the Angels look brilliant by winning his third MVP in 2019, but the rest of the seasons since signing have been largely marred by recurring injury issues and a decline in production. Trout showed flashes of the player he once was, but that is little consolation given he averaged fewer than 80 games per season from 2021 to 2025. For some, Trout's contract went from being a bit of a bargain to one of the league's worst contracts.

This season, there are signs that Trout is trending in the right direction. He had quite the hot streak in April, and while Trout isn't the baserunning terror he previously was, it is clear that he is still capable of winning games by himself. However, to be worth the money he is guaranteed by his contract, Trout is going to have to keep up quite the pace for the rest of his career.

Mike Trout can still be worth every penny on the field to the Angels, but it isn't going to be easy at all

To wrap our heads around the idea of how much Trout has been worth and needs to be worth going forward, we will be using Fangraphs' Dollar valuation. In essence, it is WAR converted into dollars using data from various signings over time. Basically, they took players' WAR, looked at how much teams paid, and came up with a rough formula to convert a player's production into a monetary value. No one argues that this is perfect, and the values do change over time, but it is a good baseline to work off of for now.

From 2019 through the end of 2025, Trout has been worth roughly $190.8 million. His 2019 season was obviously his biggest "earning" year at $61.2 million, with 2022 coming in second at $48.2 million. The COVID-shortened 2020 season does mess up the math a bit with his contract being prorated, but stick with us.

If you look at just what Trout has "earned" and what is owed on the rest of his contract, things get interesting. From 2026 through 2030, when his contract ends, Trout is owed close to $185.6 million, and he has been worth around $8 million so far this season. Using some rough math, that means Trout will need to produce $227.7 million in value over the rest of the way for the Angels to break even.

That...is not going to be easy. Trout routinely cleared that bar through the 2019 season, but he has only done so once (2022) since then. However, he is on pace to do so in 2026 if he can stay healthy. Trout doesn't even need to be his best self the rest of his career to pull this off. A quick guesstimate shows that, using his 2022 season as the basis for comparison, if Trout can just stay on the field for roughly 130+ games a season with an average 140 wRC+ (which is well below his career average wRC+ of 166), he'll be more than worth what he makes on his deal.

That won't be easy at all, but it is possible, especially if Trout can put up a particularly strong season this year to give him some wiggle room later on. This certainly isn't what the Angels were hoping for when they extended Trout, and fans definitely expected more given his track record, but that doesn't mean there isn't a path for the future Hall of Famer to be worth every penny of his extension, if not more.