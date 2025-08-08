Bryce Teodosio is saving the Angels season... and maybe the franchise's future

After watching abysmal defense all season, the Angels finally said enough is enough when they called up Bryce Teodosio last week. As one of the best defensive prospects in all of baseball - some scouts gave him a true 80 grade as a defender - his presence has jumped off the screen. And if the Angels do find a way to sneak into the postseason, Teodosio will be one of the biggest reasons.

How good can Bryce be?

The story on Teodosio has always been elite defense with an offensive game that, to put it kindly, is average. His speed on defense translates to the base paths extremely well, and he is a consistent threat to steal bases. He has already swiped three bags for the Angels this season and will likely lead the team any season he is a regular starter for them.

What a play from Bryce Teodosio in center field, making a diving catch to take away a hit from Yandy Díaz: pic.twitter.com/UKZwCoXhnT — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 6, 2025

The story for Teodosio has been his offensive performance thus far in the big leagues. While it is obviously a small sample size, Teodosio's at-bats have not been lucky. He has brought a quick, mature approach to the plate. His swing is swift, and his ability to make contact has played at the big league level thus far. After he struggled in limited time last season, his hot start is incredibly encouraging.

And with his elite defense in center field, Teodosio has pushed Jo Adell to right field. While being a below-average center fielder, Adell's arm will play extraordinarily well in the corner outfield spots (let's no forget he was a Gold Glove finalist). It was an experiment worth doing, but as long as Teodosio's bat stays functional in the big leagues, Adell hovering in right field is better for everyone involved.

And heading into their weekend series against the Detroit Tigers, the Angels sit at 55-60, a full six games out of the Wild Card picture. While they remain one winning streak away from sneaking into the picture (especially with the dysfunction of the top teams), time is running out even with Teodosio's play.

Whether this year or next, Teodosio has come at the perfect time for the Angels. His defense and improved offense are a combination that can transform the Halos outfield defense, turning their weakest points into an absolute strength for the stretch run.

