The Boston Red Sox just traded the face of their franchise without doing their due diligence by calling around the league first. Rafael Devers is now a member of the San Francisco Giants after a stunning blockbuster trade pulled off by Buster Posey and Perry Minasian's brother Zack. While it's hard to believe that the Angels could have fit both Devers and Mike Trout into their team and Arte Moreno would have absorbed the rest of Devers' $250 million that's owed to him, trading for Boston's former slugger would have immediately made the Angels into a contender.

Full trade: The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs and Jose Bello, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 15, 2025

If Craig Breslow called Perry Minasian about a Devers deal, what could the Angels have conjured up? Let's construct a trade package that's similar to what the Giants put together.

Building an Angels-Rafael Devers trade package that would've trumped Giants' offer

Giants Trade Package Angels Hypothetical Trade Package Kyle Harrison Caden Dana Jordan Hicks Robert Stephenson James Tibbs III Nelson Rada Jose Bello Austin Gordon

Kyle Harrison is a pitcher who was once viewed as a potential no. two starter in a big league rotation and one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball. However, his big league results left much to be desired even while pitching in the pitcher-friendly confines of Oracle Park. The left-hander is still just 23-years-old, but Boston optioned him to Triple-A Worcester as soon as they acquired him. They are playing the long game with Harrison.

Who has more trade value? Caden Dana, who is the Angels' no. two overall prospect, is 21-years-old and also has some big league experience, or Harrison? If Boston acquired Harrison and is not even slotting him into their major league rotation or bullpen after trading their best player for him, then clearly they would have valued a player like Dana more. Dana's upside appears to be higher than Harrison's even if Andrew Bailey has a working relationship with the former Giants pitcher.

Jordan Hicks is currently hurt, and is owed $25 million over the course of the next two seasons. Robert Stephenson is also currently injured and due another $11 million next year. Boston wanted to upgrade their bullpen in the Devers deal, and Stephenson's ceiling is likely higher than Hicks' and his injury risk does not seem too much higher despite only completing a single inning in the last two seasons.

James Tibbs III was a first round pick from this past season, and despite some concerns over how his swing might play at the higher levels the Red Sox valued his swing decisions. Rada is a younger, more athletic outfielder who plays centerfield rather than a corner outfield spot. Rada's future value is slightly lower than Tibbs', but the ratings might skew more negative on Rada's bat given that his MiLB results are suboptimal given that he has perpetually being overmatched by aggressive promotions. That being said, the 19-year-old Rada is slashing .294/.402/.336/.738 at Double-A this season.

In this scenario, would Devers have aged like Anthony Rendon? Acquiring another high-priced third baseman/designated hitter might have caused Angels staffers and fans unneeded stress and anxiety down the road, but it's hard to believe that the Angels would not have assumed the financial and future risk in order to acquire one of the best bats in baseball if given the chance.

