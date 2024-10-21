Chase Silseth will be the Angels' X factor during the 2025 season

Angels fans have no idea when to expect Chase Silseth back on the mound next season. The reporting surrounding Silseth's season-ending elbow injury were vague, other than the certainty that he did not require Tommy John surgery. It was classified as elbow inflammation and it required surgery, and it remains unclear whether he is having a normal offseason or will be full-go come Spring Training. Silseth will be fighting for a roster spot, but could easily start the season in AAA Salt Lake.

Angels say Luis Rengifo underwent wrist surgery and is out for the season.



Chase Silseth underwent right elbow surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) August 6, 2024

For a guy who has struggled to keep his velocity at the same level throughout his games started, a move to the bullpen could unlock another level for the youngster. Silseth was the first player from the 2021 MLB Draft to appear in the big leagues for a reason, despite being selected in the 11th round. His fellow draftee that year, 1st rounder Sam Bachman, temporarily was given some run out of the Angels' bullpen and could also find a solidified role as a big league reliever moving forward. If Silseth becomes a full-time guy out of the 'pen, he could for sure make the Angels roster out of Spring Training. Bullpen arms who are converted-starters typically add extra velo, and velo is Silseth's calling card.

Silseth's stuff is off the chart. His fastball touches 100mph, and his sinker, splitter, slider, and curveball are nasty. As a reliever, he might need to rely more on his sinker, splitter, and slider arsenal more, but they would undoubtedly play. The Angels need another fireballer alongside Ben Joyce next year, and Silseth has flashed enough potential to prove that he could flourish in a back-end bullpen role. A bullpen of Joyce, Silseth, Robert Stephenson, Brock Burke, José Quijada, Ryan Zeferjahn, Roansy Contreras, maybe José Suarez as a long-reliever, and whoever else Perry Minasian adds this offseason could actually perform well.

If Silseth can come into camp healthy, he does have a path to crack the starting rotation. There are serious question marks surrounding Reid Detmers and Griffin Canning's spots in the rotation. Silseth's 3.98 xFIP was a high mark of the Angels' 2023 pitching staff. He held batters to a .212 batting average last year.

Silseth is only 24-years-old and has faced a whole lot of misfortune in his career. Quotes like, “When I deserve to be there, then it gets a little frustrating, but right now, it’s just going through my learning pains. I feel like I get one every year" more than likely did not go over well with staffers. Front offices do not like being publicly put down over a lack of communication or decisions to demote players. Either way, Silseth will be relied on in future years, and could contribute to winning as soon as next season if all goes well in his rehab.