Complete grades of Angels’ first trade deadline with John Mozeliak providing most hope yet

While there was some concern that owner Arte Moreno would be an obstacle, the Los Angeles Angels executed a largely successful fire sale at the trade deadline. While they did hang on to Zach Neto and Reid Detmers, those are two guys with additional team control who are defensible to keep, and general manager John Mozeliak cashed out the rest of what he could.

The end result is an Angels franchise that got one of the largest influxes of prospect talent that we have seen in years. However, not every deal that the Angels made was a slam dunk in their favor.

Here are all of the Angels trade deadline moves and how they grade out

Jo Adell to the Guardians for catcher Jacob Cozart

The Angels finally bit the bullet and traded Jo Adell. Getting rid of Adell was defensible given his inconsistency on both sides of the ball, but it is pretty odd that LA couldn't get more for a guy who hits for power and who is under team control through 2027. That said, there do seem to be whispers that Adell wasn't valued highly by the market, and the trade does at least open the door for prospects Nelson Rada and/or Raudi Rodriguez to prove themselves.

Grade: B-

Jose Soriano to the Blue Jays for infielder Arjun Nimmala, OF Eddie Micheletti Jr. and RHP Angel Rivero

Now we're talking. If the Angels were going to get rid of Jose Soriano, who is both young and talented, they were going to need to get some top-end talent for it to be worth it. Well, they got Arjun Nimmala, who is a top-50 prospect in all of baseball, as well as outfielder Eddie Micheletti, who seems to have some power, and Angel Rivero, who seems to have some solid swing-and-miss potential despite being very raw. Mission accomplished with this trade, especially when you consider Soriano's trouble with command.

Grade: A

Logan O'Hoppe and Chase Silseth to the Rangers for infielder Angel Arredondo

This remains a deeply weird trade. Giving up two young players with remaining team control for a prospect that everyone other than the Angels seems to agree isn't worth much. However, all signs point to the Angels wanting to get O'Hoppe as far away from the team as possible, and it has been a while since Silseth had much value. At minimum, this cleared the way for some much-needed change at catcher.

Grade: C

Ryan Zeferjahn to the Cubs for catcher/DH Moisés Ballesteros and RHP Mason McGwire

Most didn't think that Ryan Zeferjahn would net the Angels one of their best trade packages of the day, but here we are. Ballesteros can hit, but he doesn't really have a position if the Angels can't figure out how to make catching work out. McGwire has that baseball pedigree so many value, and he also has at least three above-average pitches and is putting up the best strikeout numbers of his career this season.

Grade: A

Kirby Yates to the Pirates for RHP Kyle Robinson

Thankfully, Kirby Yates improved after a rough start to his tenure in LA, but he was always a prime trade candidate given his status as a rental reliever with an MLB track record. Robinson is little more than some pitching depth at Double-A, but moving Yates for any real return should be considered a win.

Grade: A-

Brent Suter to the Braves for infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Very similar situation to Yates, although Suter's soft-tossing makes him a tough fit for a lot of other clubs. However, the guy makes 88 MPH work better than just about anybody and knows how to pitch, and the Braves sent back an infielder in Nacho Alvarez Jr. who was a legitimate prospect before injuries got the better of him recently.

Grade: A-