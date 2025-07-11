Complete list of Angels' 2025 draft picks

While the Angels and their fans are most excited on who the Angels pick with their second overall selection (hopefully they can avoid mistake), there are a ton of opportunities for the Angels to improve their dry farm system during tonight's draft. They won't be picking this high again for awhile, and it seems the Angels' plan ix to save money at the top of the draft in order to overpay for top prep players later on. And with that, the list of Angels draft picks is as follows:

- Round 1, Pick 2

- Round 2, Pick 4 (47th overall)

These two picks are where we saw the Angels go under slot-value in 2024, and we likely will see the same strategy this season from Perry Minasian and Co. They have been linked to college arms all season because of this, in addition to the Angels' being known for progressing prospects faster than any organization in baseball.

- Round 3, Pick 4 (79th overall)

- Compensatory pick: 105th overall (rewarded to Angels for failing to sign 81st overall pick Ryan Prager in 2024)

- Round 4, Pick 4 (109th overall)

The reason they will likely pinch pennies in the first two rounds is so they can be aggressive with these three selections that follow. After faillng to sign last year's pick, the Angels have a huge chance to sign some top prep prospects with these three picks, which will cost them a decent amount of their bonus pool.

- Round 5, Pick 4 (140th overall)

- Round 6, Pick 4 (169th overall)

- Round 7, Pick 4 (199th overall)

- Round 8, Pick 4 (129th overall)

- Round 9, Pick 4 (159th overall)

- Round 10, Pick 4 (189th overall)

- Round 11, Pick 4 (119th overall)

- Round 12, Pick 4 (149th overall)

- Round 13, Pick 4 (179th overall)

- Round 14, Pick 4 (209th overall)

- Round 15, Pick 4 (239th overall)

- Round 16, Pick 4 (269th overall)

- Round 17, Pick 4 (299th overall)

Round 18, Pick 4 (229th overall)

Round 19, Pick 4 (259th overall)

Round 20, Pick 4 (289th overall)

With their extra pick at the top of the draft, the Angels are well-positioned to genuinely replenish their farm system as they begin to fully refocus on the 2026 and 2027 seasons as their real chances to make playoff pushes.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout