The Angels have a ways to go before they finalize their major league roster before Opening Day. Not only do they have a multitude of internal competitions to assess, but the free agent and trade market should continue to materialize over the next couple of months. The Angels are a team in flux, and are still in a position to both add major league players and make trades late in the offseason. Will they do so? Many are skeptical, but that remains the plan for the front office and upper management.

Let's try to do it for them, eh? According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Angels have a little more than $35 million remaining before they cross the dreaded (if you are Arte Moreno) luxury tax threshold.

Current Starting Rotation

1. Kikuchi

2. Soriano

3. Anderson

4. Hendricks

5. Detmers

Ideal Starting Rotation

1. Kikuchi

2. Pivetta -- two-year, $30 million contract ($15 million AAV with no opt-outs)

3. Soriano

4. Kochanowicz

5. Detmers

In: Nick Pivetta

With Jack Flaherty coming off the board, Pivetta is the best remaining starting pitcher on the market. All the same logic of the Angels signing Flaherty applies to Pivetta, who could give the rotation a much-needed infusion of stuff. Perhaps a guaranteed two-year deal, rather than a one-year deal with a player option, would entice Pivetta to play in Anaheim?

Out: Kyle Hendricks, for now

Ideally Hendricks begins the season as the team's long reliever, and can filter into the starting rotation if the team needs an emergency starter or if Detmers/Kochanowicz do not perform well. Hendricks signed with the Angels under the pretense of slotting into the rotation, but if he is as good of a clubhouse guy as it's reported than he should accept a temporary move to the bullpen.

Out: Tyler Anderson

It is February and Anderson's expiring deal remains a tradable asset that the team has yet to move. With the team already rostering Detmers, Kochanowicz, Hendricks, Caden Dana, Chase Silseth, and Sam Aldegheri, the Angels could move easily move the starting pitcher to address the bullpen...