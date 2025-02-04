Current Bullpen

Closer: Joyce

Set-Up/Middle Relief: Burke, Zeferjahn, Quijada, Crouse

Swing: Silseth, McDaniels or Bachman

Long Relief: Suarez

Injured List: Stephenson

Ideal Bullpen

Closer: Robert Suarez -- acquire via trade for Tyler Anderson

Set-Up: David Robertson -- two-year, $20 million ($13 million first year. opt-out after 2025)

Middle Relief: Joyce, Burke, Zeferjahn, Quijada

Swing: McDaniels

Long Relief: Hendricks

Injured List: Stephenson

In: Robert Suarez, David Robertson

The current iteration of the bullpen is less than ideal. The Angels have yet to make a major league move to address their group of relievers, and are banking heavily on the injury-prone Ben Joyce as their closer. Bringing in both Robert Suarez and David Robertson as their late-inning guys would help optimize the reliever group; i.e. slotting Joyce back to middle relief, and Burke, Zeferjahn, Quijada out of set-up roles.

The Padres would be adding $3 million in salary this season in an Anderson-for-Suarez trade. However, Suarez has a player option after the season where he could opt-in for another two-years, $16 million. The Padres are making it known that they are trying to shed salary, and Anderson could help them on-the-field this year while saving them money moving forward. The Padres could slot Anderson behind Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove in what would be an above-average rotation. Anderson seems like a better option than Matt Waldron or Randy Vásquez, he has a higher floor and would be their only left-handed starter. Plus, they could still go out and sign a Kenley Jansen or Lance Lynn as their new closer.

Out: José Suarez, Hans Crouse, Chase Silseth (option to AAA), Sam Bachman

Sam Bachman is likely a better option for the Angels than Garrett McDaniels at this point in time, but the Angels should retain the asset of McDaniels out of spring training. The Dodgers have a history of paying the $50,000 necessary to bring back players they lost in the Rule-5 Draft. If the Angels offer McDaniels back to the Dodgers, they do not need to add him back to the 40-man roster.

Bachman can be optioned back to the minors, where he ideally will prepare as a closer with the AAA group. If/when he makes his way back to the Angels, preparing as a closer would get him ready for a late-inning bullpen role. OR...how about this trade?