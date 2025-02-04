Current Lineup vs. RHPs:

1. Soler—DH

2. Trout—8

3. Schanuel*—3

4. Ward—7

5. O’Hoppe—2

6. Rengifo**—4

7. Rendon—5

8. Newman—6

9. Moniak*—9

Bench: Adell, Kingery, d’Arnaud, Kavadas*

Injured List: Neto

* -- left-handed hitter

** -- switch-hitter

Ideal Lineup vs. RHPs:

1. Soler—DH

2. Trout—7

3. Schanuel*—3

4. Eugenio Suárez—5 -- acquire via trade alongside Alek Thomas for Rengifo, Moniak, & Bachman

5. Ward—9

6. O’Hoppe—2

7. Alek Thomas*—8 -- acquire via trade alongside Eugenio Suárez

8. Moore—4

9. Newman—6

Bench: Adell, Kingery, d’Arnaud, Kavadas*

Injured List: Neto

* -- left-handed hitter

In: Eugenio Suárez, Alek Thomas, Christian Moore

Despite a down year across the board in 2024, Alek Thomas is a good bounce-back and change of scenery bet for the Angels. Moniak has been better than Thomas the past two seasons, but Thomas' ceiling still looks higher given the soon-to-be 25-year-old centerfielder's Gold Glove-quality defense, athleticism, speed, and raw power. Moniak's floor is higher in 2025, but Thomas' ceiling is higher if he can stay healthy (Moniak also has a relatively long list of injuries).

Pushing Christian Moore is relatively divisive amongst Angels fans. Why stop pushing prospects now, though? Even if/when he struggles at the beginning of the season, adding Moore as a power-hitting second baseman at the bottom of the lineup could provide the team with a spark when they enter the dog-days of the summer.

Out: Luis Rengifo, Mickey Moniak, Anthony Rendon

Any scenario where the Angels cut Anthony Rendon and eat his remaining $76 million is a dream scenario for Angels fans. Losing Rengifo is difficult, but Suárez is a clear upgrade for the Angels who desperately needs more sluggers.