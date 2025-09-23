To put it mildly, the 2025 Los Angeles Angels are not building any momentum heading into 2026. Key members of the core are on the injured list in Zach Neto, José Soriano and Reid Detmers...not to mention should-be important contributors in Robert Stephenson, Jorge Soler, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Chafin. Losing a series to the now 43-113 Rockies and their -404 run differential is somehow even worse than it sounds.

Contextualizing Angels baffling series loss to the historically bad Colorado Rockies

The Rockies just won their eighth series of the season against the Angels. Doesn't sound like a lot, right? That's right, they have either lost or split 42 series this year and won just eight. In fact, the Rockies have split just one series and have outright lost 41 series this season.

Historically, the Angels losing a series to this Rockies team is as bad as bad gets -- the 2025 Rockies are one of four teams since 1990 to win at most eight series within a season, with the other teams being the 2003 and 2019 Detroit Tigers and the 1995 Minnesota Twins. On the flip side, the 2025 Rockies are one of three teams since 1990 to lose at least 41 series -- with the other teams being those same 2003 Detroit Tigers and the 2024 Chicago White Sox...yes, the very same 2024 Chicago White Sox that swept the Angels a year ago.

Old friend Jimmy Herget recorded six outs in the Rockies' two wins versus his former team, and five of them were via strikeout. In his two appearances, he struck out Jo Adell, Yoán Moncada, Denzer Guzman, Oswald Peraza and Christian Moore. The 2025 Angels are no strangers to the strikeout this year, as they are striking out more than virtually every team in recent history, but striking out that many times to Herget and his below average strikeout rate...in Coors Field is agonizingly poor. The Angels lost their two games by a combined three runs, and getting shut down by Herget was certainly a reason for why they lost the series.

At least the Angels did not get got by Mickey Moniak? The former Angels outfielder hit five home runs in four straight games entering this series, but Halos pitchers held him to 2/12 with the 2 hits being singles.

The Angels retained their entire coaching staff and front office from 2024, which was the organization's nadir. The way they are wrapping up the 2025 season does not bode well for their job security. Dropping a series to this Rockies team might heat up the already-scorching hot seats of general manager Perry Minasian, assistant general managers Joey Prebynski and David Haynes, interim manager Ray Montgomery and virtually every member of the major league coaching staff (pitching coach Barry Enright might be first on the chopping block of that group). Any tangible growth that was made this season seems to be getting negated in August and September, and the never-forgiving and always-tyrannical Arte Moreno might want some heads to roll after seeing this kind of product.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout