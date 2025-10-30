Managerial vacancies are quickly being filled, as only two teams do not have a manger as of yet (the Braves and Padres). The Los Angeles Angels, of course, went with Kurt Suzuki over Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter (amongst others) despite both players being baseball icons and having long-standing connections to the organization. Both Pujols and Hunter are prime candidates to manage somewhere else, but it's looking less likely that one of them will manage in 2026 and beyond right now.

Dark horse candidate with Angels ties loses out on Twins managerial role

It was widely speculated that the Minnesota Twins would consider Hunter as their manager after they fired Rocco Baldelli. After the disappointing season the Twins just had, which included fire-selling off half of their roster at the trade deadline, a former icon like Hunter would have helped appease the fanbase. Hunter does not have experience as a manager, so he could have grown with the team as they tried to inch their way back into contention.

“If the opportunity (to manage) presents itself, I think that’s something I would definitely look into, a hard consideration,” Torii Hunter once said to Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register.

Well, Hunter is getting shut out of his former teams' managerial hires. The Angels passed on Hunter, and the Twins did too after they hired Derek Shelton. Shelton, interestingly enough, was the first hire in franchise history to actually have managing experience (Shelton was fired mid-season by the Pittsburgh Pirates). Also losing out on the job was Ryan Flaherty, Scott Servais, and James Rowson.

The Twins had a major issue with attendance this year, especially after they sold off 10 players. Hunter would certainly have helped in that regard, as fans love supporting former players who are taking on new roles. Additionally, the Twins had previously hired another franchise icon in Paul Molitor to be their manager which demonstrates their willingness to hand the keys to the team to a titan of the sport (which Hunter unequivocally is even if his chances to make the Hall of Fame are slim).

What lies ahead for Hunter is unknown. His fellow special assistant to the GM beat him out to be the Angels' manager, but it is expected that he will remain in that role. Perhaps he will continue to spend time in the Angels dugout next season, as it appears that the entirety of the coaching staff is likely to depart. Some continuity in the dugout could go a long way, and Hunter could provide that for the young players he's assisted in the past couple of years he's been with the Angels' front office. Maybe staying with the organization is the prudent move, as Suzuki is on just a one-year deal. Hunter could possibly manage the Angels in 2027 for all we know?