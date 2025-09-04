Do the Angels have the solution to their catching problems within their organization?

The Angels disappointed as a team in 2025, but overall many of the members of their younger core took steps forward. Zach Neto turned into a bona fide superstar at shortstop. Jo Adell finally broke out into what Halo fans dreamed of when he was drafted. Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers both were exceptional on the mound.

Logan O’Hoppe, however, regressed and has now left Angels fans wondering how the catcher position will look in 2026. While it will likely still be O’Hoppe and d’Arnaud behind the plate next season, now is as good a time as ever to take stock of how the Halos’ catching depth looks throughout the entire organization.

In the minor leagues, there are a trio of catchers at the Triple-A level who could eventually be called upon by the Angels either over the course of this final month or in 2026. Zach Humphreys has caught 52 games for the Bees this season, and his offensive output has been largely underwhelming. He has yet to make his MLB debut, and he would likely be the third choice on the Bees' roster to make his way to Anaheim. Chad Wallach played for the Angels' big league club in 2023, and made a big splash when he resigned with the Bees earlier this season, hitting two grand slams in one game. Sebastian Rivero has been the best catcher on the Bees this season, playing in 65 games and posting a .730 OPS. While he may be given a shot in September, Rivero will be a name to watch in Spring Training next season, especially if d'Arnaud is traded elsewhere this off season.

In terms of their prospects, the Angels have a good crop of young catchers growing in their organization. Gabriel Davalillo is their highest rated catching prospect, but the 17-year old is currently in Rookie Ball. Davalillo was the No. 1 ranked international catching prospect in the 2025 class. Their three other catching prospects rated in their top 30 are all in Single-A or Single-A+. While the Angels are known for progressing their most talented prospects quickly through the minors, the earliest fans can expect to see any of these prospects would likely be 2027.

All in all, the O'Hoppe-d'Arnaud combo will perform catching duties again in 2026. While there is always the outside chance of a free agency add behind the plate or a trade for a proven starter at catcher (Adley Rutschman anyone?), the Angels have plenty of holes within their rotation and infield they will likely focus on. And while this combo might not inspire fans going into 2026, there is some depth in Salt Lake and a promising group of prospects slowly climbing up through the minor leagues.

