Since the 2002 World Series, the Angels have been basking in glory. The San Francisco Giants, who infamously blew Game 6 before losing in Game 7, have returned and won multiple World Series since their loss to the Angels. While the Angels' strategy for taking on Barry Bonds was mirrored in the World Series this season, that is about the closest they have come to the Fall Classic in 20 years. Meanwhile, two of their 2002 foes are being given a chance at baseball royalty.

The Hall of Fame process for Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent were drastically different. Normally, a seven-time MVP who happens to have hit more home runs than any player in the history of baseball would be a shoe-in. Everyone knows why Bonds is not in the Hall of Fame - his involvement in the Steroid Era of baseball turned him into the poster boy of cheating - and he ultimately fell short of reaching the Hall of Fame by only tallying 66 percent of votes in his final year on the ballot. The Steroid Era Bonds has come to represent my also be responsible from one former Halo winning even more postseason awards than he already had during his playing days.

Kent, on the other hand, never managed to find his name on even 50 percent of voting for the Hall of Fame in any of his ten years on the ballot. He is one of the better hitting second basemen of all time, but ultimately never was good enough for the Hall of Fame. Now, he is getting one final chance alongside his old bashing mate.

Former Angels' foes Bonds, Kent have one more chance at Hall of Fame

Kent and Bonds found themselves on the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot this week, opening the door once again that they could be enshrined in Cooperstown. Roger Clemens, Carlos Delgado, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Gary Sheffield, and Fernando Valenzuela are on the ballot as well. The Contemporary Baseball Era Committee is utilized to give players who may have been overlooked - for any number of reasons - by the original voting process. This class of nominees features players who may have fallen short for a variety of reasons, not just because of steroid usage despite Bonds and Clemens being the headliners.

So while the Angels came out on top in 2002, two of the sluggers they sent packing back to San Francisco have a chance to get one final win for their major league careers than no one from the 2002 Angels can flaunt.