Early Angels' bullpen success story has turned into a disaster for Kurt Suzuki

If the Los Angeles Angels are going to be true contenders this season, they will need to find an established closer. Through the first week of the season, it appeared Jordan Romano was turning back the clock, flashing signs of being the All-Star closer he once was with the Blue Jays. That success has faded with Romano blowing two saves against the New York Yankees this past week.

In a world where LA wasn't flirting with the idea of being a contender, conventional wisdom would point to them giving Romano an extended runway as the team's closer. If nothing else, assuming he had success, he would be an ideal trade candidate. Suddenly sitting with an 8.44 ERA through eight appearances, the trade candidate talk can be put to rest.

More importantly, there's reason to believe the Angels could remain in contention for the rest of the season. The Seattle Mariners are off to a slow start, and the Houston Astros appear to be inching closer to a reset. The Texas Rangers and Athletics are less than a game away from the Halos, and for that reason, Kurt Suzuki may not be wasting time.

It sure sounds like Kurt Suzuki could be shuffling his bullpen plans around very soon

Given Romano's struggles against the Yankees this week, Suzuki made it sound like some changes could be in store for the bullpen. At the moment, and why Romano got the closer's role in the first place, LA doesn't exactly have any other legitimate options. Robert Stephenson is out for the rest of the season, and of their current active pitchers, Romano made the most sense.

The good news is help is on the way. Ben Joyce appears to be one step closer to making his 2026 debut. Joyce is facing live hitters during his recent bullpen sessions and is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon. Considering he hasn't pitched in a game of consequence since last May, it's still likely several weeks before he's an actual option to replace Romano, but the 25-year-old is going to be a clear option once he's healthy.

In the interim, the return of Kirby Yates could help solve the Angels' closer problem. Yates is expected to start a minor-league rehab assignment within the next week and should only need a few outings to be ready. Like Romano, Yates has questions surrounding his profile, but it's better to get those answers now.