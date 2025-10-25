There might be some drama swirling around Kurt Suzuki's managerial tenure given the fact that he only has a guaranteed one-year deal (he has an undisclosed amount of options). Arte Moreno, after a period of reflection when general manager typically give a press conference, decided to bring back Perry Minasian for the final year of his contract. Minasian and Suzuki are now tied together for 2026, which may go poorly since the state of the roster and organization remains poor.

However, it's unfair to believe that Suzuki will not be able to do the best he can despite the negative factors already in place in Anaheim. If his press conference is any indication, Zuk will have his players/former teammates ready to run through a brick wall.

Emotional Kurt Suzuki Angels introduction sets passionate tone for managerial tenure

When Suzuki was introduced as the Angels' new manager by Minasian, Suzuki immediately addressed his wife and kids that were present and his parents that were watching from home. As he is wont to do, Suzuki briefly broke down in tears before making a joke to Minasian sitting to his left. Angels fans saw Suzuki break down his tears during his final series as a player back in 2022 in front of a packed stadium of fans. Clearly, this guy cares a lot and will put his all into this role for which he is eternally grateful for. That kind of energy resonates with players.

An emotional Kurt Suzuki addresses the media as he's introduced as Angels manager. pic.twitter.com/ROo2sqsmNL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 22, 2025

“What I can tell you,” Suzuki said when asked how he will fare differently than the manager who preceded him, “is that these boys are going to be prepared to play every single day to go out there and perform. They’re going to work hard, they’re going to do what they have to do to be successful. We can control what we can control, right?

Suzuki has been quoted as to saying that he does not want to pay big-money to star prospects, and would much rather reward the scrappy underdog who earned his way to a bag. The Angels are an organization who wants that to be their ethos, which they attempted by giving Anthony Rendon a leave of absence last year. The Angels constantly give chances to previously unheralded prospects, mostly out of necessity but still! Suzuki's ability to preach hard work will get you rewarded should go a long way with these players.