Evaluating the Angels against their AL West rivals 50 games into the season

You'd be forgiven if you complained of whiplash as you've watched the Angels rise and fall and then rise again in the AL West standings over the first 50 games of the season. After the Halos finished 2024 with a franchise-worst 63-99 record, many pundits predicted that they'd finish 2025 in much the same fashion -- in the AL West cellar.

However, the Angels rode a hot streak to begin the season, briefly holding first place in the division. A prolonged cold streak followed, and predictably, opinions changed, believing that the early-season success was merely a mirage.

The Angels fell to the basement, but as of this writing are rising again, sitting in third place at 24-25 with the first-place Seattle Mariners in their sights. This is a team that posted a seven-game losing streak to close out April and begin May, and is now currently riding a seven-game winning streak as they look for more, taking on the miserable Miami Marlins in the upcoming weekend series.

What is there to make of an Angels' season that can best be described as consistently inconsistent so far? The team has yet to truly hit its stride. Mike Trout still hasn't returned from injury and, aside from some impressive power numbers, wasn't playing like himself before he went down.

Other key veteran contributors on offense have been streaky or have struggled to live up to the back of their baseball cards so far this year. The starting rotation has had moments where it looks better than expected, while at other times it has performed like a true liability.

Two things have been consistent. Young cornerstones, Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe, have shown out this season. On the flipside, the bullpen has been a group of arsonists throughout the first third of the season.

Where the Angels eventually land in the AL West standings might have more to do with their rivals than their own performance. Diving in and evaluating where the club fits among the other teams that make up the AL West might reveal some answers as to just how far the Halos can climb.

Given the state of their AL West Rivals so far, the Angels may end up surprising people in 2025

Seattle Mariners 29-21

At the moment, the Seattle Mariners lead the way in the crowded AL West. While that might not have been the consensus pick prior to the season, it isn't a total surprise either. What is surprising is the way they've gotten there.

Much of the talk around the division heading into the season surrounded the vaunted Mariners rotation being possibly the best in baseball, while many wondered aloud if their offense which had bee putrid for years would have enough juice to put together a consistent winner.

So far, the exact opposite has happened. Seattle's stellar rotation has suffered numerous injuries and poor performance, ranking a pedestrian 17th in ERA at 3.94. On the flipside, Seattle's offense ranks fifth in the majors in wRC+ at a 113 mark.

Expect both sides to regress to the mean. Offensively, Cal Raleigh is a stud, but the rest of the cast is a tough bet to continue producing at their current levels, given past performance. The rotation, once healthy, will likely reclaim its place among the league's elite.

Overall, this is a solid ball club, but one that has many questions to answer as the rest of the season unfolds.