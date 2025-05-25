Evaluating the Angels against their AL West rivals 50 games into the season

Texas Rangers 25-27

The 2023 World Series Champions got to the top of the mountain on the strength of an overpowering offense. That season, they ranked third in both runs scored (881) and home runs (233). Those numbers fell off greatly in 2024, and the decline has continued in 2025. Texas's 54 homers are slightly above average at 12th in majors, but they've struggled to score runs outside of the long ball with an anemic total of 171 which ranks 27th.

The Rangers' veteran-laden rotation has been superb, with Jacob DeGrom leading the way and Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle, and a resurrected Patrick Corbin supporting him en route to the second-best rotation ERA in the league at 2.84.

Texas is essentially transforming from a offensive powerhouse to a pitching dominant ball club that still has high hopes to contend. The question will be whether they can score enough runs to support their enviable pitching staff, and while there's potential for them to make a run, they look much less fearsome than they did just two short years ago.