Evaluating the Angels against their AL West rivals 50 games into the season

Angels 25-25

In this context, the Angels might not be as far away as originally thought. A few things will need to break right, however. First, the club will need the bats to perform at a level that is above league-average, something that we've seen during this winning streak.

The rotation can't be much more than slightly below average at worst. We've seen exactly that from the Halos' starters up to this point in the season.

What will need drastic improvement is the bullpen, and while there are some pieces there, they'll need help. Robert Stephenson returning for injury is a start, but barring a breakout, they'll still need another arm or two on which they can rely. If they're able to pull that off, there's a real chance they can compete in this division's landscape.

