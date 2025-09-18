A titan of the sport made an astonishing announcement today -- Clayton Kershaw will retire at the end of the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar pitcher stunned the baseball world with the surprise announcement, which happened mere hours after his counterpart on the division rival San Francisco Giants in Justin Verlander announced that he intends to pitch during the 2026 season.

Even Los Angeles Angels fans, who pray on the Dodgers' downfall 24/7, were taken aback by the abrupt announcement. Many Angels fans have wished Kershaw well on social media already, even though they will undoubtedly root against Kershaw during his final postseason run.

Even Angels fans are shocked at Dodgers legend's unexpected retirement announcement

Kershaw was a true one-of-one pitcher, and he dominated the Angels in his career like he did to so many opposing teams. Kershaw debuted in 2008, and made his first start against the Angels in 2009. The future first ballot Hall of Famer made 17 starts against the Halos in his career -- he totaled 112.1 innings pitched and allowed just 77 hits. He posted over 100 innings pitched against 11 teams, and his career 6.17 hits per 9 vs. LAA is his best mark against those teams. He also posted a 2.32 ERA, 3.00 FIP, 0.96 WHIP and a 115:31 K:BB against his crosstown rival, plus will finish his career with a 10-2 record against the Angels.

Kershaw's numbers against the Angels would have been a lot better if he did not face the Angels this season. The Halos faced Kershaw for the final time in his 2025 debut this past May, and knocked him around to the tune of five runs scored against him in his four innings pitched.

The legendary southpaw spent every year of his career with the Dodgers, despite rumors he might depart the organization during the later part of his career. Kershaw, much like Mike Trout, showed the utmost loyalty and professionalism by only wanting to play for one team. The charms of Southern California were not lost on Kershaw, even though he had to endure some relatively mediocre Dodgers teams from 2010-2012. Kershaw's teams made the playoffs virtually every other year of his career, although the ace never showed his true colors in the postseason for many years. However, the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani won Kershaw a ring this past season without him throwing a pitch in the postseason.

The Angels fans wish him well in retirement, and hope he stays in the game to a certain extent. Baseball is a better sport when Kershaw is involved.

