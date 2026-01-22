Failed Angels trade is looming large with impending 2026 outfield logjam

When the Los Angeles Angels acquired Josh Lowe, it was a much-needed boost for a fanbase that had grown tired of watching the rest of the league wheel-and-deal this offseason while the Angels sat back and watched. While not a massive addition by any stretch, Lowe brings a quality lefty bat with real upside, and he should, in theory, make the Angels' lineup strictly better.

However, with those positives come a bit of a logjam in the outfield at the moment. Mike Trout might see some time at DH, but he is going to be out in the grass a good bit in 2026, barring the unforeseen. Jo Adell is coming off a strong 2025 season and isn't going anywhere for the moment. That leaves one outfield spot for Lowe and LA's other outfielders to fight over.

This all could have been avoided if the Angels had not made the mistake of trading for Jorge Soler.

Trading for Jorge Soler is looking worse and worse for the Angels as they navigate a cluttered roster

Soler has always been a very limited player. He is not a good defender anywhere; he is not speedy or agile, and his hit tool comes and goes. The Angels brought Soler in thanks to a deal with the Braves despite those limitations because the guy can crush baseballs and draw walks, but that isn't how things have worked out at all.

Not only was Soler limited to 82 games with the Angels last year due to issues with a back injury, but he wasn't even good when he did play, as Soler only managed 12 homers with a .215/.293/.387 line. At $13 million a year, it is fair to say that production did not live up to his paycheck. However, the Angels kind of have to play him next year if he is healthy to see if they can get anything for their money. Sort of like Anthony Rendon Lite, except Soler seems like a really nice guy.

With Soler taking up most of the DH playing time and *shudders* perhaps some time in left field, that doesn't leave much room for other guys to contribute. Sure, the Angels can platoon Lowe and Bryce Teodosio, but Lowe isn't a great fielder, and Teodosio is a crummy hitter. At that point, it is a "pick your poison" situation and not a true upgrade to the outfield unless one of those guys emerges in a big way. Given the price the Angels paid, they'd better hope it is Lowe that comes out on top.