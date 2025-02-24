First impressions of 11 Angels' offseason additions after 3 spring training games

Angels spring training games are here, so it's time to start making judgements, little-by-little, by what we see on the field. Not anything major, just some things here and there you pick up during games. Fans have yet to see Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen, Victor González, Michael Petersen, and Shaun Anderson, but all the other additions are in-play here.

Yoán Moncada, Travis d'Arnaud & Kyle Hendricks

After getting held back due to soreness, Moncada finally made his Angels debut in the team's third spring training game. There's very little to go on here, but he drew a nice walk in his first AB.

Both d'Arnaud and Hendricks made their Angels debut as battery mates against the Giants too. They certainly showed chemistry over Hendricks' two innings pitched -- Hendricks was painting the corners, and d'Arnaud was stealing strikes. d'Arnaud was showing off his vaunted pitch framing, granted it is a bit easier with a right-handed thumber like Hendricks on the mound. After a horrible 2024 season, Hendricks showed signs of life with his new team.

As he's wont to do, d'Arnaud was just messing around out there. He called a Hendricks cutter with his hand for all to see in the top of the first inning, then he called a sinker the old-fashioned way at one point in the second inning in lieu of PitchCom. In the bottom half, he got hit by a pitch on his elbow, picked up the ball, and pretended to tag out the Giants' catcher. He seems like a fun guy to be around for sure.