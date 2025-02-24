First impressions of 11 Angels' offseason additions after 3 spring training games

Dakota Hudson

Is Hudson a sneaky dark horse candidate to make the Opening Day roster? He has a solid track record of success at the big league level, and threw two scoreless innings in his Angels debut.

Hudson is out of the least pitcher-friendly park in baseball, and could thrive in a new environment. He is competing for a long reliever role against José Suarez, Chase Silseth, Garrett McDaniels, Sam Bachman, Sam Aldegheri, Caden Dana, and maybe even the loser of the Detmers vs. Kochanowicz battle for the no. 5 spot in the rotation.

Connor Brogdon

Things could have gone better for Brogdon against Cleveland. He let up back-to-back home runs against the first two batters he faced. He was low-mid 90s on his four-seam, mid-upper 80s on his cutter, and low 80s on his changeup.

Chuckie Robinson

Robinson is certainly as advertised defensively. He made a great defensive play by picking up a dribbled grounder up the third base line and throwing out the batter at first. He has shown a penchant for keeping balls in the dirt in front of him too.

