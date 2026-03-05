Forgotten veteran threatening Vaughn Grissom's bid to make Angels Opening Day roster

Most outside observers assume the 2026 Los Angeles Angels starting lineup is set. The bench, however, is a different story. Travis d'Arnaud behind Logan O'Hoppe is a given, Adam Frazier's left-handed bat (and defensive versatility) has put him in the driver's seat for the Angels' top utility role, and Bryce Teodosio is a good bet to back up Mike Trout in center field.

That leaves just one spot up for grabs, and most assume that Vaughn Grissom is the leading candidate to snag it. A former top prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization, Grissom was traded to LA last December and is out of minor league options.

Though the prospect of losing Grissom to outright waivers will no doubt weigh heavily into the Angels' decision-making process, there's no way GM Perry Minasian and manager Kurt Suzuki can ignore what they've seen from Jeimer Candelario this spring.

Jeimer Candelario making a push to join the Angels Opening Day roster

Candelario had a falling out with the Cincinnati Reds in 2025. After signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Reds in 2024, he struggled to live up to the lofty contract. After just 134 games in Cincinnati — and a meager .207/.265/.394 slash line to show for it — Candelario was designated for assignment.

The New York Yankees picked up Candelario midway through last season, but he spent the rest of 2025 in the minor leagues. He managed to hit just .203/.289/.357 for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre before being cast aside this past offseason.

Candelario inked a minor-league deal with the Angels, and through seven spring games, he's gone 4-for-15 with a pair of walks and a home run. Candelario also hits from both sides of the plate — something that could greatly benefit an Angels' ball club that's severely lacking a left-handed presence in the lineup.

While Grissom is limited to both second base and shortstop, Candelario can play the corner infield spots. Neither is an elite-level defender, but if it's assumed that Frazier (who can easily cover second base) will make the Angels' Opening Day roster, Candelario might be the more valuable addition.

It's still early, and there's plenty of spring games left to be played. But with all things being equal, Candelario seems to be edging out Grissom for the final spot on the Angels bench. Nick Madrigal, Chris Taylor, and Oswald Peraza are in the mix as well, but none of those players have been impressive this spring.