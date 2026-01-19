Former Angels All-Stars bring credibility to minor league team, but nickname ruins it

A pair of former Los Angeles Angels players will be part of the coaching staff for a new minor league baseball club in Long Beach. The only problem is the name of the team is just a little bit...odd?

The Long Beach Coast, who will apparently also be referred to sometimes as the Long Beach Regulators. This will supposedly "tap into Long Beach’s legendary ‘90s hip-hop roots” since one of the part-owners of the team is Warren G, a rapper known for his hit song "Regulate," are part of the Pioneer Baseball League which is an independent league.

Nearly 5,000 people submitted votes on the name so this was a democratic process. In other words, if you didn't vote, you really can't complain.

But in all seriousness, despite the silliness with the names, it's cool that two former Angels Troy Percival and Troy Glaus will serve as manager and assistant coach of the team respectively.

Percival played for the Angels from 1995 to 2004. He was a member of the 2002 World Series team and made four All-Star teams while in Anaheim. In those 10 seasons he had a 2.99 ERA and had 316 saves in that time.

The legendary number 40 coached after his playing days, spending a number of years as the manager of UC Riverside's baseball team. He was managing the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League before making the jump to the Coast, so he has some familiarity with the league.

As for Glaus, he too was part of that 2002 team, earning World Series MVP honors, and spent the first seven years of his career with the Angels. The third baseman slashed .253/.357/.497 with 182 homers and 5151 runs batted in during his tenure in Anaheim. He also earned three All-Star nods in that span.

He started coaching recently in North Carolina, so perhaps him taking on such a role in Long Beach shows a greater interest moving forward. So while the name situation might be odd, but it will be fun to see two Angels legends out there coaching so close to where they made their mark in Anaheim.