Former Angels legend makes case for future manager as he mentors young stars

As the Angels watch their season fade away from them in Arlington, there has been some good news from the Halo clubhouse. Monday brought manager Ron Washington back to the team, visiting in and filling the team and reporters in on his health problems that had him step away from the game. And while Washington plans to be back for 2026, the long-term future of the Angels' manager position may have been in the clubhouse as well.

Torii Hunter, currently serving as a special assistant to the general manager for the Halos, was with the team this week in Arlington as he lives in the area. And while the duties of his job with the Angels are somewhat blurry, Hunter was as hands on as ever during the series against the Texas Rangers.

Hunter got to see one of his pupils reach a landmark number on Tuesday night, when Jo Adell hit his 30th home run of the season late in the game against the Rangers. It is the first time Adell has reached that milestone, and a noteworthy moment according to Hunter.

He's maturing,” Hunter told MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “Every year he's getting better and better. He's still young, he’s getting there. I think he's more comfortable in the Major Leagues and getting an opportunity to showcase what he can really do.”

Hunter also spoke about other parts of the Angels' young core, complimenting Christian Moore's work ethic and toughness as well. The nine-time Gold Glove winner offered high praise for Bryce Teodosio as well and was ecstatic to see the work Hunter witnessed Teodosio put in during his time in the minor leagues is finally paying off on the big stage.

This is more than a former player hanging out with the young guys and offering advice. He has also reportedly met with the coaching staff and front office this week as well. Hunter was apart of the Angels' Spring Training coaching staff too, around the same time he publicly stated his desire to one day become a manager.

With Washington back in tow for 2026 as long as his health allows him too, the perfect opportunity for Hunter is there for the Angels. Learning under one of the all-time great skippers for a season before taking his place in the dugout would provide Hunter with the experiences, lessons, and nuances that he would not get if he went to another club this off season to take lead of their clubhouse.

