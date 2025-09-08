Anytime the Angels bullpen has been talked about this season, it likely pertained to the elite season Kenley Jansen provided in Anaheim, Reid Detmers ascension to become an exceptional reliever, or the two veterans added at the trade deadline. However, there is one southpaw in the Halos’ bullpen that deserves a lot more recognition for his 2025 season.

Brock Burke came to the Angels during the 2024 season when the team claimed him off waivers. Burke had been let go by the Texas Rangers after posting an ERA north of nine, and the Angels coaching staff was able to make one small change with Burke to completely change his effectiveness on the mound. The Halos and Burke decided for him to move his foot about eight inches towards the middle of the pitching rubber rather than on the edge closer to third base, and Burke told the OC Register, “I threw one bullpen, and instantly it felt better. I took it into a game the next day or two, and after that the rest is history.”

And now, Brock Burke is the unsung hero for the Angels in 2025

Burke was instantly solid for the Angels last season - he posted a 3.54 ERA in his 21 games as a Halo in 2024 with the highest strikeouts-per-nine of his career at 11.1. And while Burke’s strikeout rate has dropped this year to a career-low 7.5 strikeouts-per-nine, his effectiveness has never been better. With his ERA at 3.09, Burke is flirting with his first sub-3.00 ERA season of his career. He has been the most reliable pitcher out of the bullpen over the course of the entire season, avoiding any prolonged difficulties on the mound (he did have a three game streak allowing one earned run each time, but the Angels went on to win two of those games nonetheless).

Of his 63 appearances (tied for eighth most for an American League pitcher), only eight of them have seen Burke allow a run. And of those eight, he has only given up more than two earned runs twice - avoiding true blow-up outings for most of the season.

With two elite late game options in Jansen and Detmers, Burke’s importance of delivering the game to them with a lead intact cannot be overstated. And in a large majority of his outings, he provided just that.

The Angels bullpen has a cloud of uncertainty surrounding it going into 2026. Jansen is a free agent that will have contenders calling. Detmers could be the closer or return to the rotation. Sam Bachman and Ben Joyce provide curious optimism, but there’s concerns around each. However, Brock Burke will be there, and with him, reliability.

