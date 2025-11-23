Full list of Angels' new coaching staff for the 2026 season

With the recent hiring of Brady Anderson and John Mabry as assistant hitting coach the Angels' newest hitting coach and assistant hitting coach respectively, the organization has officially finished their coaching search for this offseason. While there could be further hires - such as offensive coordinators and pitching coordinators - this is the primary group leading the Angels' players into the 2026 season. With an entirely new group of coaches - some first timers and some veterans of the game - leading the clubhouse, the team and its fans have a newfound hope for 2026. The following is a list of the entire staff, and the roles they will be fulfilling for the Angels in 2026 (and if all goes according the plan, well beyond next year as well).

Every Angels' coach and their role going into the 2026 season

Kurt Suzuki - Manager

The headliner of this group, Kurt Suzuki is the fifth manager the Angels have hired since Mike Scioscia' departure. The former longtime MLB catcher has received a lot of praise from around the league since his hiring, and beat out former Angels legends in Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter for the job. Some were skeptical of Suzuki's ability unless he was able to build out an exceptional staff around him, which he has very clearly done.

Mike Maddux - Pitching Coach

This may have been the most welcome hire among the Halo fan base, as they have seen first hand what Mike Maddux can accomplish while he was with the Texas Rangers prior to the Angels stealing him. Now he'll be tasked with improving veterans like Yusei Kikuchi as well as honing young arms in Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, and the fringe-MLB arms in the Angels' system. If he can recreate his success from his time in Texas, the Angels will be a team to watch in 2026.

Brady Anderson - Hitting Coach

This is a bit of an out-of-left-field hiring, as Anderson has no coaching experience in the big leagues or even the minors. He had his highs as a hitter during his playing career, but he is without a doubt the wild card of this coaching staff.

John Mabry - Assistant Hitting Coach

With the lack of experience of Anderson, John Mabry brings over a decade's worth experience as a hitting coach to the Angels. Similar to what John Gibbons can do for Suzuki (see below), Gabry can be a guide for Anderson as he adjusts to life as a big league hitting coach.

John Gibbons - Bench Coach

Grabbing a veteran like John Gibbons was crucial for this staff. No matter how ready Suzuki is, having someone who has spent over 20 years coaching in the big leagues is a huge boost for him and the entire staff. Gibbons has served as the bench coach for the Mets for the past two seasons, where he served in a similar guidance role for Carlos Mendoza.

Adam Eaton - First Base Coach

When discussing Adam Eaton's hiring, Perry Minasian told reporters, "We had a chance to have Adam play for us at the end of his career," Minasian said. "The intensity he brings on a daily basis, the knowledge of the game is deep. He's very detail-oriented."

Keith Johnson - Third Base Coach

After several stints serving as the manager for the Triple-A Salt Lake City Bees, Keith Johnson is getting another shot in the big leagues. His familiarity with the Angels' young nucleus will be a huge plus, as well as his experience as a big league infield coach with the Angels previously.

Andy Schatzley - Infield Coach

After four seasons serving as the manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Double-A, Andy Schatzley will be joining the big league coaching staff as an infield coach. Schatzley has been know as a defense-first coach, and the Trash Pandas were an exceptional infield defensively in 2025.

Max Stassi - Catching Coach

With Logan O'Hoppe taking a step back in 2025 on offense and defense, the hiring of Max Stassi will hopefully fix the latter of those issues. Stassi was always elite behind the dish, and with O'Hoppe's name floated as a potential trade candidate hopefully this hiring can reverse course and lead to a bounceback campaign in Anaheim for the Angels' young catcher.