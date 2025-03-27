Grades for the LA Angels’ Opening Day roster choices

The Angels were incredibly busy right before Opening Day, as they were overhauling their roster right before the games start to count. The moves they made signal a youth movement for the Angels, and a willingness to let their prospects try to stick at the highest level. That's where the Angels needs to be, especially when the alternatives probably would not provide more win probability than the youngsters. Will the Angels make the playoffs in 2025? Probably not, so letting certain players stake their claim after big spring training performances makes all the sense in the world.

Ryan Johnson and Garrett McDaniels over José Quijada and Ángel Perdomo: A

Johnson and McDaniels are incredibly green, but they certainly will provide more value to the Angels' bullpen than Quijada and Perdomo. Not to mention guys like Hans Crouse, Michael Petersen, Shaun Anderson and co. It's a bold choice to opt for a pitcher who never appeared in the minor leagues and one with a cup of coffee at the Double-A level, but it's the right one.

Johnson could fit right into the modern game of pitching in that he is a junk-baller who throws strikes with an upper-90s sinker in his back pocket. Johnson is a cutter-heavy pitcher, utilizing it back-door to left-handed hitters and front-door to right-handed hitters in 2-strike counts. His sweeper keeps hitters honest, and he adds in a turbo sinker to boot.

McDaniels was clearly a better left-handed pitcher than Quijada and Perdomo, and he will be an asset for this team moving forward. Losing McDaniels in favor of keeping Quijada and Perdomo, whose best days are probably behind them, would have been asinine.

Tim Anderson and Nicky Lopez over Christian Moore: B

Anderson is in line to start everyday for the Angels, and the team also signed Nicky Lopez last minute instead of adding Christian Moore to the Opening Day roster. If Moore had hit at nearly the same level as Kyren Paris or Matthew Lugo, then he would have been on the roster despite the defensive concerns. Ron Washington critiqued both Moore and Kyren Paris' defense, yet the latter hit so well that they couldn't not add him to the Opening Day roster. Moore, on the other hand, slashed a paltry .217/.321/.283/.603 with a 34.0% K% on top of looking overwhelmed at second base.

Nicky Lopez showed out at the plate for the Cubs this spring, and both Anderson and he are much more developed defensively. Lopez might filter into third base as well given the injury and performance concerns currently surrounding Luis Rengifo and Yoán Moncada.

Kyren Paris over Mickey Moniak & Matthew Lugo: B+

Paris was effectively selected ahead of Moniak and Lugo to be the Angels' 4th outfielder (5th depending on how you feel about Jorge Soler). Ron Washington stated he will roughly play 2 games a week, most likely in centerfield in lieu of Jo Adell. Moniak was slated to be in that role once it was announced Mike Trout was set to move to right field, and Lugo would have been there too.

Paris was undoubtedly better than Moniak given that he looks like a completely different version of himself. Paris may even filter into the infield at times, which Lugo was moved out of last year to great effect. There will be no qualms for keeping Paris over those two, the only issue moving forward is that he will only be playing in 2 games a week.

