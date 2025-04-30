Grading the trade for Jorge Soler to solidify the Angels' DH role

The Angels' DH spot was a disaster in 2024 as 16 different players played at least two games in the offense-only role and posted a stomach-turning .206/.284/.323 line. To say an upgrade was essential is the understatement of the century.

Jorge Soler was acquired for basically nothing, as disappointing starter Griffin Canning was sent to Perry Minasian's favorite trade partner, the Atlanta Braves, and subsequently non-tendered shortly after the trade last Halloween. The urgency with which the Angels struck just further underscores the dire straits the position had been in.

Soler isn't a perfect hitter, but he's established himself as one of the better right-handed power threats over his 10-year career. For a team that ranked 28th in the majors with an impotent .369 slugging percentage last season, a power infusion was a huge need.

The results so far, however, have been a bit concerning. Soler has always been strikeout-prone, but in his best years, he has kept the K's in check, generally sitting in the 24-26% range; however, this season his K-rate has soared to an unmanageable 31.8%. Compounding matters, his normally healthy walk rate (10.5%) has fallen off a cliff, sitting at just 4.7% through the first month.

He's clubbed four homers to date, but the total package, a .237/.290/.423 line has been good for just a 101 wRC+. Packaged up with non-existent defensive contributions, the veteran masher has been worth -0.1 fWAR.

The designated hitter market wasn't exactly flush over the offseason. "Top options" like J.D. Martinez and Matt Carpenter remain unsigned. The best comp for Soler, who is under contract through 2026 with a $16 million AAV, is Joc Pederson, who signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the rival Texas Rangers.

Pederson, arguably a better fit for the Angels due to his power from the left side, has been downright horrid this season with a .077/.189/.108 and has been worth -0.9 fWAR.

Given the dearth of options available, the low cost of acquisition, and the track record that suggests he can find his groove, Soler, while disappointing, hasn't been that bad.

Grade: C-