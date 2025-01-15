The Los Angeles Angels began the offseason with a bang. Coming off a disappointing 99-loss performance in 2024, they struck early making signings like bringing in lefty starter Yusei Kikuchi and swinging a trade for Jorge Soler, among other moves. However, over the last month and a half, the franchise has been dormant.

The inactivity isn't for lack of needs. One of the biggest remaining holes is the gaping one they have in the infield. Unfortunately, an already weak free-agent class at those two positions has mostly dried up, and the latest rumors have the Angels in pursuit of outfielder Anthony Santander, or less likely, first baseman Pete Alonso.

While either of those players would be great additions, neither actually solves the Halos' biggest need. The team has options, as the versatile Luis Rengifo can handle either second or third, though third base is his better position. With that in consideration, second base is the spot that needs to be filled and the Angels could leverage this efficient strategy to satisfy it.

Angels' no. 2 prospect Christian Moore could fill the second base vacancy on opening day

Christian Moore could be the latest Halo youngster to hop on the big league fast track, just like Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto before him. The number eight overall pick in last year's draft, Moore took the minors by storm after leading NCAA Division I baseball in hits last year.

The then-21-year-old quickly wound up in AA where he recorded a sizzling .322/.378/.533 line in 23 games and 98 plate appearances. Physically developed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with power to all fields, Moore was ranked a top-five second base prospect by MLB.com, Moreover, a survey of executives, scouts, and player development personnel saw him receive votes for the prospect with the best hit tool. He took reps at third base during the Angels' instructional league as well, boosting his positional versatility and value to the big league team overall.

In totality, Moore has some defensive issues to work through and may need to learn how to adapt his big swing in tough counts against big-league pitching. If he were to be thrown into the deep end and leave spring training as the opening-day second baseman, those areas of opportunity might take a bit to refine at the highest level, tamping down his overall productivity. Moore wouldn't need to be a star out of the gate though, he'd only need to be as good or better than what is reasonably available to the Angels at this point in time. The options at second are uninspiring.

Jorge Polanco is on the wrong side of 30, posted a 92 wRC+ last season, and is a butcher in the field. Ha-seong Kim is a good defender and an acceptable hitter, but the 29-year-old is coming off of shoulder surgery, and might not be appreciably better in the short term than Moore. Otherwise, you can look to Brendan Rodgers who isn't good offensively or defensively, or a cacophony of backup-caliber aging vets. With those options under consideration, it's hard to argue that any of them will be substantially better in 2025 than Christian Moore.

Long term, Moore is clearly the best option so the Angels may very well decide why deny the inevitable, and give the second baseman of the future the opportunity to take his big league lumps now. If given the opportunity, he might just surprise the team and prove to be an impactful presence from day one.

