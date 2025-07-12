If the Angels want to make a playoff push, the first change needs to be the manager

The Angels have been playing good baseball since the start of June. Series like the one in Toronto last weekend and the one earlier in the season against Baltimore come at the most inopportune times for the Halos, and they have become a surefire team to bet against anytime they finally reach .500.

Simply put, they just cannot get over the hump due to self-inflicted wounds. In the series against Atlanta, interim manager Ray Montgomery was consistently putting the team at a disadvantage with his coaching decisions. Thus far into his tenure as interim manager, the results have been poor as he seems to have learned nothing under Ron Washington.

The Angels find themselves in an awkward situation. Washington could technically be their coach in 2026 due to a third year option in his contract, and he was listed as out for this season only due to health issues. The Angels natural next step was having Montgomery fill in as interim, in hopes of him being able to captain the ship until next season when Washington returns.

And due to their commitment to Washington, it is hard to find an outside hire to manage this Halos team as they fight for contention this season. There are a number of inside names that could replace Montgomery (including a pair of former Angels' legends), but would they really be willing to accept a 3-month role?

If he is healthy enough, the Angels should have Ron Washington managing this team in 2026. He had this team playing well above expectations before having to step aside this season, and with the expectation of an improved roster in 2026, Angels fans should be enticed by the idea of Washington leading this team on a playoff hunt.

If the Angels wish to win at all this season though, Montgomery needs to go. While the expectation is they become sellers and regroup for 2026, there is still a chance of making it into the postseason this year as a Wild Card. Even if they sell, you never know how the prospects replacing them will play for the rest of this season.

So whether it is this version of the Angels or a slightly altered and younger one, Perry Minasian and Co. need to look in the mirror and ask themselves, genuinely, "Is Ray Montgomery the guy to lead this team?'

