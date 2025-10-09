The Toronto Blue Jays, other than in Game 3, completely bludgeoned the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series. The Blue Jays were one of 12 teams ever to total 50 hits or more in a 5-game playoff series, and their dynamic offense was, of course, led by their superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The first baseman pummeled Yankees pitching, and was able to come up clutch over-and-over again. Guerrero Jr. drove in 9 RBIs, which has only been accomplished four other times in a five-game playoff series in the past 20 seasons.

Guerrero Jr. was feeling himself after knocking off the Evil Empire. In a postgame interview with the Fox Sports 1 baseball crew, which includes David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. Ortiz and Guerrero Jr. bonded over screaming "THE YANKEES LOSE" repeatedly in front of the two former Yankees players, as Toronto's best player was getting beer and champagne poured all over him. After that viral moment, the Blue Jays' official social media page responded to the video by posting a photo that might make Angels fans nostalgic.

Incredible Vlad Jr. throwback brings back Angels memories after Yankees' elimination

Anaheim hosted the All-Star Game in 2010, and the festivities still remain relevant to this day. In a time when the Home Run Derby mattered, one of the better moments was Vladimir Guerrero Sr.'s son delivering Big Papi Gatorade. Ortiz wound up winning the Derby in front of a multitude of Angels fans, which included Vladimir Guerrero Jr. given that his father played for the team from 2004-2009. Guerrero Sr. actually was back in Anaheim for the All-Star Game representing the Texas Rangers in 2010.

This photo from 2010 might also remind fans that their favorite team did once participate in the playoffs! The year prior to the photo the Blue Jays tweeted out, the Angels were in the American League Championship Series (with Guerrero Sr. on the roster) against the Yankees. That year was, in fact, the last time the Yankees won a World Series by the way. Maybe next year, Yankees fans!

Angels fans are quite sad that Guerrero Jr. never followed in his father's footsteps by joining the Angels. There are several Guerreros who are playing professional baseball, but the Angels have none of them (they do have Manny Ramirez's son!) Angels fans might start demanding a contract for Dante Bichette's son pretty soon using the same logic.

At the end of the day, it's cool to see Ortiz and Guerrero Jr.'s relationship evolve from 2010 in Anaheim to 2025 just dunking on the Yankees.