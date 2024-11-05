Intriguing former Angels prospect departs AL West rival after sophomore slump

Trey Cabbage, who was extended a decent amount of major league playing time last season, was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros recently. He was claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, thus being added to their 40-man roster. While Cabbage looks like a veteran, he is still only 27-years-old and has less than one year of service time.

Cabbage spent two years in the Angels system after signing a minor league deal before the 2022 season. Cabbage absolutely raked while playing for the Angels' minor league affiliates in 2022 and 2023, but defensively could not stick well enough to earn a solidified spot in the majors. In 2022, Cabbage posted a 1.098 OPS in 30 games for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. In 2023, across 107 games with the Salt Lake Bees, he hit 30 home runs and slashed .306/.379/.596/.975. Cabbage made his big league debut in July 2023 for the Angels, and played 12 games before being sent back to AAA. He was recalled in late August for another 10 games. After the season, Cabbage was dealt to the Astros for RHP Carlos Espinosa (who?!?). Unfortunately Cabbage could not translate his minor league flashes to the bigs, he posted a meager 49 OPS+ for the Halos.

Cabbage was given a longer leash for the Astros last season, but could still not exactly stick. He appeared in 23 more games for the Angels' division rivals, but his traditional numbers barely moved upwards. He only has hit two home runs in the past two seasons in the Show.

Cabbage is not a good defender and posts abysmal K:BB numbers. Cabbage worked tirelessly on his defense to try and carve himself out a big league roster spot, and has been trotted out at first base, right field, and left field the past couple of seasons. While he has incredible arm strength, his hands are rocky.

A player who has his level of pop, and he has an incredible amount of in-game power, needs to be able to work counts and draw walks way more often than Cabbage. With the Angels in 2023, he posted a 26:2 K:BB. With the Astros in 2024, he posted a 34:4 K:BB. His defensive fWAR has been higher than his offensive the past two years, a bad sign for the slugger.

Well, Trey, thank you for not popping off for the Astros. Best of luck in Pittsburgh!