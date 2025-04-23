The Braves and Angels always have each other's backs, even if it means both sides taking on pitchers who are no longer working out and showing real signs that their careers are flaming out. José Suarez and Ian Anderson were both once darling prospects in the eyes of Angels and Braves fans. They have slightly mirrored each other's career, not in the sense that both were equally as good (Anderson obviously contributed to the Atlanta win a World Series in 2021, and finished top-seven in National League Rookie of the Year voting... twice) but in the sense that the fan expectations dwindled drastically over the years and the team needed to punt on them.

In a vacuum, it seemed the Angels won the Anderson-for-Suarez swap due to Anderson's past pedigree. Fans knew he was not the same guy he was in 2020 and 2021, but they thought he maybe had some gas left in the tank? He's only 26-years-old!

It's safe to say the Angels-Braves trade was predictably a loss for both sides

Ian Anderson is the Angels' worst reliever, meaning he is the worst pitcher in maybe the worst bullpen in baseball, and he was just DFA'd in favor of both Víctor Mederos and Carl Edwards Jr. In his first year as a full-time bullpen arm, Anderson had the Angels' second worst xFIP, worst ERA, second worst BB/9, and third worst left-on-base%. The Angels tred not to use him in high-leverage situations, solely in mop-up duty, as he predictably spams his changeup and cannot get hitters off his flat fastball. He was not a trustworthy arm whatsoever.

Suarez was designated for assignment by the Braves to make room for some guy named Scott Blewett (tough name for a professional pitcher). Unfortunately, there was no room for Suarez in a bullpen that is comprised of players like Raisel Iglesias, Jesse Chavez Davis Daniel, Michael Petersen...see a through line? There's been no word as of yet as to whether Suarez will get claimed or will accept an outright assignment to Triple-A if he does not. Either way, he has been officially cast off the big league team. He is out of options, and it's hard to envision another squad will want him as a major league reliever, so he will probably wind up in Gwinnett.

Both Angels and Braves fans tried to warn the other side to not get too attached. It's hard to discern which fanbase was more cocksure that their player would fail, but both sides were undoubtedly dead-on when it came to forecasting their impending disaster for their new teams.

