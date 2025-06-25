ESPN insider Jeff Passan, arguably the most in-the-know baseball reporter, listed the 50 best trade candidates as the MLB slowly approaches the deadline in a huge news drop on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, the Halos were not mentioned as a likely landing spot for any of the listed players as most in the MLB-sphere expect the Angels to either stand pat or eventually become sellers at the trade deadline this season.

Jeff Passan details which 4 Angels are most likely to be dealt

The first Angels player listed was Taylor Ward, as most expected. Passan noted "Ward comes with an additional year of team control after this season, and his underlying numbers suggest he is still largely the same hitter as last year, when he posted a .246 average and 25 homers." He did not exactly list a Ward trade as a foregone conclusion, giving it a 45% chance of coming to fruition this year. Of the potential landing spots, San Diego, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Kansas City were seen as the favorites (some of which we came up with mock trades for).

In a shocking addition, Reid Detmers was the second Halo on the list. Given his dominance as a reliever this season it never seemed likely that the Angels would consider trading him. However, Passan makes the argument that Detmers "comes with three more years of control after this season and his [velocity] is up 1.5 mph in the new role, so this might be where he fits long term, and trading him away could fetch a hefty return".

There is little doubt that Detmers would bring back a solid package for the Angels. He would be one of the best relievers on the market, as he has flourished as the Angels "stopper" out of the bullpen. Kenley Jansen owns the ninth, but when the Angels need their best arm, Detmers gets the call. Passan listed both New York teams, Arizona, Baltimore, St. Louis, and Minnesota as the likeliest landing spots should Perry Minasian opt to capitalize on Detmers' outstanding season.

Towards the end of the article, Passan listed Tyler Anderson and Yoan Moncada as potential candidates to be moved as well. These both make a lot of sense given the age and contracts of the duo, and if the Halos do sell these two would assuredly be moved. Anderson could use a couple strong starts to boost his value after an abysmal June, and Moncada needs to simply get healthy if the Angels are going to attempt to deal him to a contender next month.

Overall, three of these names will assuredly be dealt if the Angels to sell. Detmers would require a pretty substantial haul, especially with his previous success as a starter. However, given Minasian's past success at the deadline, Halo fans can rest easy knowning the team is in good hands for the next month and change.

More LA Angels Rumors from Halo Hangout