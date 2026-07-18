John Mozeliak is sounding more and more like he could stick around Angels longer than we thought

When the Los Angeles Angels hired John Mozeliak to serve as the team’s interim general manager, he seemed to make it clear that he didn’t want to serve in an everyday capacity and was more concerned with finding a replacement for Perry Minasian.

Yet, it seems like he could end up remaining much more involved than many fans initially thought. Some recent comments suggest he could serve in a president of baseball operations capacity while handing over more day-today operations to a newly hired GM.

Mozeliak said: “I think my early takeaway is there's a lot of really good people that work here. Do I think we need to better understand roles, responsibilities and how they're being deployed? Yes. Am I prepared to discuss that in a public setting like this? No. But it’s something I know is going to require time and energy.”

A reorganization would be a smart move. Most front offices around MLB are structured where there is a president of baseball operations ultimately in charge of the baseball operations staff but then there are people under that person who dive more into the nitty-gritty when it comes to roster decisions.

Angels would be wise to keep Mozeliak in the organization

That would be a great move for the Angels. Mozeliak could stay involved with the team and lend his expertise as a guy who had a ton of success as an executive with the St. Louis Cardinals, yet he would be overseeing a staff and wouldn’t be in charge of every single decision that was made.

When Perry Minasian was the GM, owner Arte Moreno was essentially the team’s president of baseball operations because he was dictating what Minasian could or couldn’t do which left him hand-tied.

Mozeliak has said that he is reporting to team president Molly Jolly, not Moreno. That may be the best decision so far because it creates some separation between Mozeliak and Moreno and allows the baseball operations team to go about business without Moreno peering over their shoulder.

It’s going to take time for the Halos to turn the ship around. Mozeliak has the experience and more long-term vision that will be required to turn the team back into a real contender so if they can keep him involved with the organization even when bringing in a new GM that would give the franchise a great asset and create a foundation for success.