Jon Heyman is predicting that Taylor Ward will remain in the Angels' outfield

The Angels have dabbled in trade talks for some time now, including a few of their prominent contributors. Most notably, Taylor Ward was in trade talks during the 2024 trade deadline up through the winter meetings. It's no secret that Perry Minasian has been taking calls on Ward from other clubs, including but not limited to the Kansas City Royals, but the calls might have come to a halt. MLB insider Jon Heyman threw some cold water on the Taylor Ward trade rumors during a B/R Walk Off live segment.

Also on BR Walk Off, Jon Heyman says the #Angels are “still in play for a lot of stuff.”



“One of the teams I think looking at starting pitching.”



“Still considering” trading Ward, but “the likelihood is Ward ends up staying with the Angels.” — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) January 22, 2025

Many feel, and rightfully so, that going after Santander was non-sensical because of Ward's presence. However, the Angels have long been taking and/or making calls on Ward, and have long maintained a high asking price on the 31-year-old left fielder. Well, with Santander's departure to Toronto it sure seems like Ward is here to stay. The Taylor Ward settlement he agreed to with the club seemed to re-spark trade chatter, as his $7.825 million figure rather than $9.2 mill made him appear more tradable. Perhaps a shrewd organization like the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians would have been more likely to acquire Ward due to that low figure for a high production player.

Furthermore, the Angels were interested in Anthony Santander. It made sense, as Santander is theoretically an upgrade over Ward and the Angels could have dealt Ward in order to bolster a different position group of need. All the remaining free agents are imperfect fits and players, but they are still worth the financial risk. Santander is lauded for being a great clubhouse presence and fits the Angels' biggest area of need right now.

Not landing Santander and not trading Ward makes it feel like the Angels halfheartedly attempted to re-configure their roster. Sure, it would have added more salary to make those moves, but it easily would have helped contribute to winning. Entering the offseason, many pundits assumed that the Angels would be more likely to add to the roster via trade than free agency. Minasian has added $80.3 million in salary, and exclusively via free agency signings save for the Jorge Soler trade (which was barely even a trade, the Angels gave up nothing of value). When the hot stove went ice cold, the trade market remained warm. It was a good time to trade Ward then -- to strike while the iron was hot -- but it appears that time has passed.

With spring training just weeks away, there are still rumblings that the team will make a splash. The pickings are slim, however, and it will need to be seen in order to be believed.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout